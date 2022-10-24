XYO (XYO) Price Reaches $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. XYO has a total market cap of $77.54 million and $411,184.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,224.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003355 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00057112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00044320 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005171 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00603317 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $369,191.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

