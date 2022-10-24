ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. ZClassic has a market cap of $321,367.31 and approximately $20.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00268889 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00093556 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00066776 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

