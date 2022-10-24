Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Cap of $390.23 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $390.23 million and approximately $33.09 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,510.66 or 0.28464481 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,742,095,296 coins and its circulating supply is 13,450,628,143 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries.Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand.The Zilliqa network is secured through a practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance, or pBFT, consensus protocol, meaning that at least two-thirds of all nodes must agree that a record is accurate in order for it to be added to the blockchain. Each Zilliqa blockchain shard relies on a group of nodes to confirm a subsection of all the transactions, and once each shard has reached a consensus, a second group of nodes confirms the shards' collective results and adds a new block to the blockchain. The network uses elliptic-curve cryptography to secure its consensus protocol and allows for multisignatures. In addition to the pBFT consensus protocol that secures its transaction records, Zilliqa also uses a proof-of-work algorithm to assign node identities and generate shards. Zilliqa developed a new language, Scilla, for its smart contracts. Short for Smart Contract Intermediate-Level Language, Scilla is a safety-focused language intended to automatically identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities at the language-level and make it easier to formally verify the safety of smart contracts through mathematical proofs..zilliqaWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.