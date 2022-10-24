Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given New CHF 48 Price Target at Barclays

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from CHF 35 to CHF 48 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZRSEF. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 76 to CHF 47 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 70 to CHF 30 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zur Rose Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Zur Rose Group Price Performance

ZRSEF remained flat at $44.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.45. Zur Rose Group has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $422.96.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

