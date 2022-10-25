0xBitcoin Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $89,001.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,962.60 or 0.29627829 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011572 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin’s launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

