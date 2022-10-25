16,224 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 447,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Newmont by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $828,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 275,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NEM. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

