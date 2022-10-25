216,587 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 216,587 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,095,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Owens Corning as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,756,000 after purchasing an additional 131,860 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,346,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,226,000 after buying an additional 84,048 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,828,000 after buying an additional 72,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,876,000 after buying an additional 972,789 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OC. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Owens Corning to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.36.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

