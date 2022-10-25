23,232 Shares in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Acquired by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 228,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NMR opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

