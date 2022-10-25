3,580 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 660.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 93,182 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,735.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 284,156 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 147,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 63,180 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.

