3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.10-10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.32. The company issued revenue guidance of (3.5)-(3.0) to ~$34.1-34.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.76 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.27.

3M Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE MMM opened at $118.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.48. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Covestor Ltd grew its position in 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in 3M by 37.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $312,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

