4,322 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IWD stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.06. 101,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.86 and its 200 day moving average is $151.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

