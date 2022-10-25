448,633 Shares in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 448,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Canyon Acquisition alerts:

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Price Performance

Murphy Canyon Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Profile

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MURF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Canyon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Canyon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.