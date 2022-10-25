489,364 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 489,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Vistra by 7.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Vistra by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 48,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 4.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vistra Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.21.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.25%.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

