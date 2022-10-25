5,960 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Bought by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 61.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $697,000. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.0% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $7,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,439. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.36. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

