6,760 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,760 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after buying an additional 268,264 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $165,956,000 after buying an additional 48,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.42.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.97.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

