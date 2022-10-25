74,942 Shares in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Acquired by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 74,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 42,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,546,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,336,000 after acquiring an additional 297,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.
IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.46. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,867. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49.
