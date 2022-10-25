87,337 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 119,209 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

