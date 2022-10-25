9,067 Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,067 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in OSI Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average of $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $103.17.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,576,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,576,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,864.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,246 shares of company stock worth $2,755,637. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

