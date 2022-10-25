Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23-2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Aaron’s to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Aaron’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of AAN stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.91. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $593.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.54 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

