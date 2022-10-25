AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) PT Lowered to SEK 201

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 229 to SEK 201 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VLVLY opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

