Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,854,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $200,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 109,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,331 shares of company stock valued at $16,051,820 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.62. The stock has a market cap of $172.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

