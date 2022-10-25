Accel Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.5% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

QQQ stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.29. The company had a trading volume of 889,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,124,616. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.98. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.