Accel Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Accel Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.31% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPXI. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.21. 65,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,355. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $67.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

