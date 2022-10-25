Accel Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.70. 371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,788. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.00. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

