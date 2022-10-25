Accel Wealth Management Sells 20,955 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,955 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,618,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 281,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 232,499 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,522,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,301,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 387,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 140,237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BHK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

