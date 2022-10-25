Accel Wealth Management Sells 382 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,945 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.13. The company had a trading volume of 38,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,226. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.53.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.