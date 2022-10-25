Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.09-$11.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.52 billion-$68.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.45 billion. Accenture also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Accenture Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ACN opened at $275.31 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.73. The stock has a market cap of $173.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $337.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,579 shares of company stock worth $6,485,009. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 293,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,959 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 197,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 178,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

