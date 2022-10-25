ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

ACNB has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ACNB Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $291.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.31. ACNB has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $25.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ACNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ACNB by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 58,562 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACNB by 355.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ACNB by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 543,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ACNB by 16,530.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB



ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

