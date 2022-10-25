adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €92.00 ($93.88) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Performance

FRA ADS opened at €103.82 ($105.94) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €136.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €163.81. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($205.11).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.