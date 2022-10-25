Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Gould Capital LLC

Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.9% of Gould Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,401 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,626 shares of company stock worth $1,709,368 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.65 on Tuesday, hitting $322.87. 147,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.27 and its 200 day moving average is $379.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

