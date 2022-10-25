Adshares 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $595,772.00 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $53.95 million and $595,772.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00008748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00012321 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007014 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002408 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,957,334 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

