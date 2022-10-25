Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 171 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Novartis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Novartis by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Novartis Stock Performance

About Novartis

NYSE NVS traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $78.39. 88,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,138. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.