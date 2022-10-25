Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDU. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,899,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IDU stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.45. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,717. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.99.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.