Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Takes $567,000 Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QYLD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 105,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,731. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $23.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th.

