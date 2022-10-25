AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 18,992 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical volume of 11,828 call options.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

Shares of MSOS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 34,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,060. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSOS. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 102,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 251,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 90,863 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,318.9% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 347,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 322,638 shares during the period.

