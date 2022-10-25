AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 50,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.1 %

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

BMY opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $155.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

