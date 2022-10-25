AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,674 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 7.47% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $16,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12,540.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 191.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 682.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.