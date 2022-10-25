AE Wealth Management LLC Has $20.22 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $20,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.16. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

