AE Wealth Management LLC Has $24.06 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $24,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,399,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,831,000 after buying an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,835,000 after buying an additional 39,372 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

