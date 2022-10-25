AE Wealth Management LLC Has $28.02 Million Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 795,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,996 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $28,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.