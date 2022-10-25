AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Shares of MRK opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $98.42. The company has a market capitalization of $246.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

