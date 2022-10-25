AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $941,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,236,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $800,336,000 after acquiring an additional 398,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $255.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.05. The company has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.63.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

