AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,303 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 139.5% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 41,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 55.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $1,529,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.9% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 46,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.2% in the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 8,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $162.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

