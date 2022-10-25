Aidi Finance (BSC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 25th. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $907.00 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,767.36 or 0.29392678 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011480 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s launch date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidi Finance (BSC) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the exchanges listed above.

