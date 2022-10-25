Algorand Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and approximately $150.46 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00082997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00059814 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00025045 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007647 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,287,518,134 coins and its circulating supply is 7,057,001,871 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

