Align Technology (ALGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALGN opened at $211.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.74. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $192.63 and a 1 year high of $713.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 20.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $208,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

