Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 41,171 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,099,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,379. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

