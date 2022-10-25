Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 1,580 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,580 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $28,029.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

On Friday, October 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,440.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $32,178.30.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $31,501.70.

On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,581.30.

On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,456.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PINE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,590. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.