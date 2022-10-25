American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 359,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,367. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 87,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $2,356,874.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,942,855 shares in the company, valued at $187,387,656.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 87,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $2,356,874.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,942,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,387,656.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,610,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,357,049.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 259,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,386,977 over the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

