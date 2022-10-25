American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Increases Dividend to $0.83 Per Share

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

American Electric Power has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. American Electric Power has a payout ratio of 59.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Electric Power to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $87.11. 30,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.33. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.